Oil prices tumble following reports of tentative US-Iran agreement

Oil prices were about four per cent lower on Wednesday after Iranian state TV said it had seen a draft of an initial, unofficial framework for an agreement between Iran and the United States on ending their conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The report, plus a pick-up in tanker traffic through the strait, outweighed Iran's earlier comments that the United States had violated a ceasefire and a tanker on Tuesday reporting an explosion off the Oman coast.

Brent crude futures fell $3.94, or four per cent, to $95.59 a barrel by 12:36 GMT (16:36 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude lost $3.97, or 4.24 per cent, to $88.91.