Oil prices trend down following Gaza truce

Israel and Hamas signed an agreement on Thursday to cease fire and release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, forming the first phase of US President Donald Trump's initiative to end the war in Gaza.

Under the ceasefire deal, fighting will cease, Israel will partially withdraw from Gaza, and Hamas will free all remaining hostages captured during the initial attack, in exchange for hundreds of prisoners held by Israel.

“Crude futures are in a corrective phase as the Israel/Hamas conflict looks to be ending,” said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president of trading at BOK Financial.