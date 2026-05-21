Oil prices swing up and down in volatile trade over Iran conflict

Oil prices whipsawed in a volatile trading session on Thursday, trading lower on uncertain prospects for a resolution in the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Brent crude futures lost $2.80, or 2.7 per cent, to $102.22 a barrel at 13:57 ET (17:57 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures shed $2.45, or 2.5 per cent, to $95.81 a barrel.

Earlier in the day, oil prices swelled by three per cent after Reuters reported that Iran's supreme leader issued a directive that dented hopes for a swift resolution to the war.