FEATURE | Oil prices surge further after Houthis open new front against Israel

Oil prices extended gains on Monday, with Brent heading for a record monthly rise, after Yemeni Houthi terrorists widened the Iran war by launching their first attacks on Israel.

Brent futures rose 66 cents or 0.6 per cent to $113.23 a barrel at 10:31 am ET (14:31 GMT) after settling 4.2 per cent higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.2 or 2.2 per cent, at $101.83 after gaining 5.5 per cent in the previous session.

Brent has soared by about 58 per cent this month, the steepest monthly jump in LSEG data going back to 1988, exceeding gains made during the 1990 Gulf War. US crude, meanwhile, has climbed by 51 per cent for its biggest monthly gain since May 2020.