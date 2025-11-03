Oil prices steady despite OPEC+ plans to pause output increases

Oil prices were little changed despite news that OPEC+ plans to end its supply increases, with the market weighed down by fears of an oil supply glut and weak factory data in Asia.

Brent crude futures were down one cent, or 0.02 per cent, at $64.76 a barrel by 09:59 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down three cents, or 0.05 per cent, at $60.95.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known collectively as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise output by a small 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December and to pause increases in the first quarter of next year.