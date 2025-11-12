Oil prices slip as bearish outlook outweighs US Government reopening

Oil prices fell one per cent on Wednesday, weighed down by oversupply in the market despite expectations that an end to the longest-ever US Government shutdown could boost oil demand.

Brent crude futures slipped 66 cents, or one per cent, to $64.50 a barrel by 12:32 GMT after gaining 1.7 per cent on Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 65 cents, or around 1.1 per cent, at $60.39 a barrel, after climbing 1.5 per cent in the previous session.