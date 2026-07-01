Oil prices slide as Trump talks up US-Iran progress

Oil prices fell roughly two per cent on Wednesday to their lowest levels since February as optimism over US-Iran talks allayed supply concerns after US President Donald Trump said meetings in Qatar had gone well.

Brent futures were down $1.69, or 2.3 per cent, to $71.26 a barrel at 13:41 ET (17:41 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.31, or 1.88 per cent, at $68.19 a barrel. Both benchmarks were at their lowest levels in more than four months.

"The negotiations that are currently taking place in Qatar are perceived as being positive (and) that has allowed prices to drift further," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

"There is a chance that we could see even lower prices."