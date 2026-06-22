Oil prices slide as tense start to US-Iran talks cool down, Vance says Hormuz is open

Oil prices fell four per cent on Monday after US Vice President JD Vance said progress has been made in talks with Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz was open, easing supply concerns.

Brent crude was down $3.18 or 3.95 per cent, at $77.39 a barrel by 11:44 ET (15:44 GMT) Prices had climbed to $82.30 at the start of trading because of threats from US President Donald Trump to restart the war on Iran, as well as an announcement from Tehran that it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $74.45 a barrel, down $2.15, ahead of the contract's expiry later on Monday.

The more-active August contract lost $2.49, or 3.28 per cent, to $73.36 a barrel.