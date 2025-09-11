Oil prices slide as oversupply and soft US demand weigh on the market

Oil prices slid about two per cent on Thursday on concerns over softening US demand and broad oversupply that offset threats to output from the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Brent crude futures were down $1.11, or 1.6 per cent, to $66.38 a barrel at 11:34 EDT (15:34 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.20, or 1.9 per cent, to $62.47.

"Oil prices are falling today in response to bearish IEA (International Energy Agency) headlines, which suggest massive oversupply on the oil market next year," said Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank.