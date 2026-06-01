Oil prices shoot up following renewed Iranian shipping threats

Oil prices were up about $5 a barrel on Monday after Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran is halting indirect negotiations with the US and plans are being made for Iranian forces and their allies to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and take action elsewhere, including another key shipping route.

Iran and the US traded strikes in recent days and Israel ordered troops to move further into Lebanon in its battle with the Tehran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Brent crude futures were up $4.80, or 5.2 per cent to $95.92 a barrel at 13:17 EDT (17:17 GMT) while US crude futures rose $5.46, or 6.2 per cent, to $92.82 a barrel.