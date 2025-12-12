Oil prices rise on Venezuela supply jitters, still set for weekly drop

Oil prices rose on Friday supported by concerns of Venezuelan supply disruptions, though they remained on track for a weekly drop amid cautious market sentiment and optimism over the prospects for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $61.60 a barrel by 07:18 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $57.94 a barrel, up 34 cents, or 0.59 per cent. Both benchmarks fell about 1.5 per cent on Thursday.