Oil prices rise on Iran-US tensions despite inventory build

Oil prices gained nearly one per cent on Wednesday, as investors worried about escalating tensions between Iran and the US, which were preparing to resume negotiations, while a weekly report showing a large build in US crude inventories limited gains.

Brent crude oil futures settled 60 cents, or 0.87 per cent, higher at $69.40 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 67 cents, or nearly 1.05 per cent, to $64.63.

"The market continues to be supported by the tension between the US and Iran and the on-again, off-again talks that don't seem to lead to any resolution," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.