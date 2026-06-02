Oil prices remain volatile as US awaits Iranian decision on war truce

Oil prices jumped about one per cent to a one-week high in volatile trade on Tuesday as the market waited for news on the Iran war, with Tehran reviewing a proposed agreement with the US to halt the conflict.

Brent futures were up $1.09, or 1.2 per cent, to $96.07 a barrel at 13:38 EDT (17:38 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.50, or 1.6 per cent, to $93.66.

During the session, both contracts were down more than $2 a barrel and up more than $1. Both crude benchmarks are on track for their highest closes since May 26.