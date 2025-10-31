Oil prices jump on Venezuela strike rumour, then fall on Trump denial

Oil prices popped up on media reports that US air strikes on Venezuela could begin within hours only to fall after US President Donald Trump issued a denial of the report on social media.

Brent crude futures were up six cents, or 0.09 per cent, at $65.06 a barrel by 11:12 CDT (16:12 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60.50 a barrel, down seven cents, or 0.12 per cent.