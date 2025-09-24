Oil prices jump, fueled by a sharp drop in US crude inventories and growing supply concerns

US President Donald Trump said he believed Ukraine could retake all the territory captured by Russia, marking a sudden rhetorical shift in Ukraine's favour. The Trump administration earlier this month urged European Union countries to phase out Russian oil and gas more quickly.

In the US, oil and gas production and activity in the key producing states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico declined slightly in the third quarter of 2025, according to the Dallas Fed on Wednesday.

Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said "new burdensome restrictions" on Iran's oil sales would not be added and sales to China would continue, as Tehran and European powers struggle to reach a deal to prevent the return of UN sanctions this week.

Iran has no intention to build nuclear weapons, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, just days before international sanctions could be reimposed on his country over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.