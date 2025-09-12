Oil prices jump after Ukrainian drones hit key Russian export terminal

"I think we're going to see that back and forth until we're out of the shoulder season," Flynn said.

A monthly report from the International Energy Agency on Thursday said global oil supply would rise more rapidly than expected this year because of planned output increases by the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

However, OPEC's own report later in the day made no change to its relatively high forecasts for oil demand growth this year and next, saying the global economy was maintaining a solid growth trend.