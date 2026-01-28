Oil prices hit highest since late September on Iran risks and weak dollar

Oil prices rose to their highest since late September on Wednesday on looming Iran concerns while a weak US dollar lent further support.

Brent crude futures settled up 83 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $68.40 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude closed 82 cents, or 1.31 per cent, higher at $63.21.

Both benchmarks were headed for their biggest monthly rises in percentage terms since July 2023, with Brent set to rise around 12 per cent and WTI around 10 per cent.

US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next US attack would be far worse, but Tehran said that if that happened it would fight back as never before. A US aircraft carrier and supporting warships arrived in the Middle East, US officials said earlier this week.

"The markets were up on concerns about the US' armada, but they pulled back on the possibility of peace (between Russia and Ukraine)," Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group. Trilateral negotiations between Russia, Ukraine and the US are set to resume in Abu Dhabi on February 1, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.