Oil prices get a boost from weaker dollar and Russian turmoil

Global benchmark Brent crude oil settled one per cent higher on Monday, as concerns mounted that intensifying airstrikes in Russia and Ukraine could lead to supply disruptions, and as a weaker dollar lent additional support.

Brent crude futures settled up 67 cents, or one per cent, at $68.15 a barrel. The US benchmark, the West Texas Intermediate futures contract, was up 67 cents, or 1.1 per cent at $64.68 by 14:15 ET.