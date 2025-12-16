Oil prices fall on rising hopes for Russia-Ukraine peace and sanctions easing

The data raised concerns that China’s strategy of relying on exports to offset weak domestic demand may be faltering. A cooling economy would further pressure demand in the world’s largest buyer of oil, where the surging use of electric vehicles is already weighing on petroleum consumption.

Those factors offset concerns about supply after the US seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week. Traders and analysts said a glut of floating storage and a surge in Chinese buying from Venezuela in anticipation of sanctions are also limiting the market impact of the move.

(Reporting by Colleen Howe in Beijing and Emily Chow in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Jacqeline Wong and Thomas Derpinghaus)