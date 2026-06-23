Oil prices extend losses as US-Iran talks on crude flows progress

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, on signs of some progress in restoring crude flows through the Strait of Hormuz following US-Iran peace talks.

Brent crude futures were down 44 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $77.46 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was down 30 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $73.56 a barrel at 08:13 GMT.

Prices fell more than three per cent on Monday after the United States granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following initial peace talks, and as officials reported a lull in hostilities in Lebanon under a broader agreement.