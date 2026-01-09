Oil prices edge higher on Venezuela supply uncertainty and Iran unrest

Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday, up more than one per cent and set for their third weekly gain, on uncertainty about the future of supply from Venezuela and as Iranian unrest increases concerns about output there.

Brent futures gained 83 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $62.82 per barrel at 07:30 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 76 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $58.52.

Both benchmark prices climbed more than three per cent on Thursday, following two straight days of declines. Brent is set to climb 2.7 per cent for the week, while WTI has gained 1.4 per cent for the week.