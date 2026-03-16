Oil prices ease as US says it is fine with some ships going through Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices eased about one per cent on Monday after the United States said it would be fine with some Iranian, Indian and Chinese ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz and talk of possible additional releases from emergency reserves as part of global efforts to reduce consumer energy prices during the Iran war.

Brent futures fell $1.46, or 1.4 per cent, to $101.68 a barrel by 10:37 EDT (14:37 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.95, or 4%, to $94.76. On Friday, Brent closed at its highest since August 2022 and WTI at its highest since July 2022, putting both crude benchmarks up more than 40 per cent since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The United States is "fine" with some Iranian, Indian and Chinese ships going through the Strait of Hormuz for now, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, adding that any action to mitigate higher prices would depend on how long the war lasts.