Oil prices drop to lowest level since start of Iran war

Oil prices fell two per cent on Thursday to their lowest since the first trading day of the Iran war, as a US-Iran interim deal to end the war, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease sanctions on Tehran boosted the global supply outlook.

Brent crude futures were down $1.59, or two per cent, at $77.96 a barrel as of 08:11 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $1.83, or 2.38 per cent, to $74.96 a barrel.

Brent sank to its lowest since March 2, which was the first day of trading after the initial US-Israeli strikes on Iran, while WTI was at its lowest since March 4.