Oil prices down as Lebanon ceasefire fuels hope for Hormuz reopening

Oil prices slipped around three per cent on Thursday on investor hopes for an end to the US-Israeli war with Iran that could lead to a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon said late on Wednesday they had agreed to implement a ceasefire, raising hopes for a deal between Washington and Tehran. Iran has made any agreement conditional in part on an end to fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned group in Lebanon.

Brent futures were down $2.82, or 2.88 per cent, at $94.99 a barrel at 11:21 EDT (15:21 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $3.19, or 3.32 per cent, at $92.83.