Oil prices dive after Iran says Strait of Hormuz is now open

Oil prices plunged by over 10 per cent on Friday, extending previous losses, after Iran's foreign minister said that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the remaining ceasefire period, in line with that in Lebanon.

Brent crude futures dropped by $11.12, or 11.2 per cent, to $88.27 a barrel at 13:11 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $11.40, or 12 per cent, to $83.29 a barrel.

"Comments from Iran's foreign minister indicate a de-escalation as long as the ceasefire is in place, now we need to see also if the number of tankers crossing the strait increases substantially," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.