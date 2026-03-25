Oil prices cool off as Middle East ceasefire talks heat up

Oil prices sank about four per cent on Wednesday after reports the United States had sent Iran a 15-point proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, raising prospects of a ceasefire that could ease supply disruptions in the region.

Brent crude futures fell $4.17, or four per cent, to $100.32 a barrel by 07:08 GMT, after declining to as low as $97.57. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $3.11, or 3.4 per cent, at $89.24 a barrel, after falling to as low as $86.72.

Both benchmarks rose nearly five per cent on Tuesday, before paring gains in volatile post-settlement trading.

"Expectations of a ceasefire have risen slightly and profit-taking is leading the market," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities. "But the outlook remains uncertain as to whether negotiations will succeed, limiting selling."