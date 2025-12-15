Oil prices climb as Venezuela supply fears override oversupply worries

Oil prices climbed on Monday as supply disruptions linked to escalating US-Venezuela tensions outweighed oversupply worries and the impact of a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.49 per cent, at $61.42 a barrel, as of 07:25 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $57.72 a barrel, up 28 cents, or 0.49 per cent.

Both contracts slid more than four per cent in the prior week, weighed down by expectations of a surplus in 2026.