Oil near seven-month highs on US-Iran conflict fears

Oil prices were hovering near seven-month highs on Wednesday as the threat of military conflict between the US and Iran that could disrupt supply continued to worry investors, with talks between the parties set for Thursday.

Brent futures were up 42 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $71.19 per barrel at 07:30 GMT. WTI futures rose 41 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $66.04 per barrel.

Brent prices reached their highest since July 31 on Friday, while WTI hit its highest since August 4 on Monday, and both contracts have held near there as the US has positioned military forces in the Middle East to compel Iran to negotiate an end to its nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

An extended conflict could disrupt supplies from Iran, the third-biggest crude producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other countries in the key Middle East producing region.