Oil market turns bearish on US-Iran truce report and inventory data

Oil prices gave up earlier gains to trade lower on Thursday after a report on news outlet Axios said the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire extension deal.

US data showing a smaller-than-expected draw from crude stockpiles last week added to the more bearish mood.

Brent crude futures fell 73 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $93.56 a barrel as of 12:43 EDT (16:43 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures were down marginally at $88.66.