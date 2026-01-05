Oil market likely to face pressure in 2026 on oversupply, weak demand

The global oil market is likely to be under pressure in 2026 as growing supply and weak demand curb prices. Traders monitor OPEC+ for policy signals and any attempts to bolster the market, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The survey of 34 economists and analysts conducted in December forecast that Brent crude would average $61.27 per barrel in 2026. This is down from November's forecast of $62.23.

US crude is projected to average $58.15 per barrel, below November's estimate of $59.00.