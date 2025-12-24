Oil marginally lower as investors weigh US data, geopolitical tensions

Oil settled marginally lower on Wednesday, and prices were on course for their steepest annual decline since 2020 as investors weighed US economic growth and assessed the risk of supply disruptions from Venezuela and Russia.

Brent crude futures closed down 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $62.24 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude eased three cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $58.29.

Both contracts have gained about six per cent since December 16, when they plunged to near five-year lows.