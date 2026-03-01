Oil jumps as US-Iran conflict escalates, disrupts shipping

Oil prices surged more than eight per cent to their highest in months on Monday as Iran and Israel stepped up attacks in the Middle East, damaging tankers and disrupting shipments from the key producing region.

Brent crude futures struck a high of $82.37 a barrel and was at $79.34, up $6.47, or 8.88 per cent, by 23:05 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude jumped $5.36, or eight per cent, to $72.38 a barrel after touching a high of $75.33 earlier.