Oil hovers near two-week highs on expected US interest rate cut, geopolitical risk

Oil prices hovered at two-week highs on Monday as investors expect a likely US Federal Reserve interest rate cut this week to lift economic growth and energy demand, while monitoring geopolitical risk that threatens Russian and Venezuelan supply.

Brent crude futures rose nine cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $63.84 a barrel by 03:21 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $60.16, up eight cents, or 0.13 per cent.

Both contracts closed Friday's trading session at their highest levels since November 18.