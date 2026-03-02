Oil, gas surge as Iran conflict disrupts Middle Eastern flows

Oil and natural gas prices surged on Monday as Israeli and US strikes on Iran and retaliation by Tehran forced shutdowns of oil and gas facilities across the Middle East and disrupted shipping in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

A sustained jump in oil prices would threaten a global economic recovery, reignite inflation and could push up US retail gasoline prices, a risky result for President Donald Trump and his Republican party ahead of midterm elections this November.

Brent crude futures rose as much as 13 per cent to $82.37 a barrel, their highest since January 2025, before retreating to trade up $6.05, or 8.3 per cent, at $78.92 a barrel by 12:15 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.22, or 7.8 per cent, at $72.24, having risen more than 12 per cent to its highest since June at $75.33.