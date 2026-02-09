Oil gains as US urges vessels to avoid Iran near Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices rose more than one per cent on Monday after the US Department of Transportation issued an advisory to US-flagged vessels to stay as far as possible from Iranian territory while voyaging through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

Brent crude oil futures settled up 99 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $69.04 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 81 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to settle at $64.36.

The US DOT's Maritime Administration agency noted that vessels going through the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman have historically faced the risk of being boarded by Iranian forces, including as recently as February 3.

The agency advised US-flagged ships to stay close to Oman while eastbound in the Strait of Hormuz. The advisory renewed concerns that tensions between the US and Iran could lead to oil supply disruptions.