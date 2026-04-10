Oil edges up on Saudi supply concerns but faces heavy weekly loss

Oil prices rose towards $100 a barrel on concerns over Saudi Arabia supply disruptions and limited flows through the Strait of Hormuz, but were still on track for their biggest weekly fall since last June as a fragile ceasefire held.

Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at $96.32 a barrel at 11:18 ET or 15:20 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 84 cents, or around 0.9 per cent, at $98.71.

Both contracts have lost about 12 per cent this week after Iran and the US agreed on Tuesday to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan.