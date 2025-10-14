Oil edges up as US-China de-escalate trade tensions

Oil prices rose on Tuesday as early signs of a thaw in US-China trade tensions bolstered market sentiment, alleviating concerns over global fuel demand.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday President Donald Trump remains committed to meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea later this month as both countries try to de-escalate tensions over tariff threats and export controls.

He added that there were substantial communications between the two sides over the weekend and more meetings were expected.