Oil climbs, intensifying unrest in Iran spark supply concerns

Oil prices extended gains on Monday on growing concerns that intensifying protests in Iran could disrupt supply from the OPEC producer although efforts to quickly resume oil exports from Venezuela are limiting price gains.

Brent crude futures climbed 31 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $63.65 a barrel by 00:06 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.42 a barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.51 per cent.

Both contracts rose more than three per cent last week to clinch their biggest weekly rise since October as Iran's clerical establishment intensified its crackdown on the biggest demonstrations since 2022. The civil unrest has killed more than 500 people, a rights group said on Sunday.