Oil breaches $100 mark again as US-Iran tensions ignite supply fears

Oil prices jumped about six per cent to more than $100 a barrel on Monday after the US military said it will blockade ships leaving Iran's ports, while Tehran threatened to retaliate against its Persian Gulf neighbours' ports, raising fears of more energy supply disruptions after weekend peace talks broke down.

Brent futures were up $5.76, or 6.1 per cent, to $100.96 a barrel at 11:15 EDT (15:15 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $5.69, or 5.9 per cent, to $102.26.

Prices for physical crude barrels for immediate delivery to Europe were trading even higher, with some grades already at record highs of about $150 a barrel.