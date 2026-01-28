Officials: US handing over seized tanker to Venezuela

The United States is handing over a tanker to Venezuela that it seized this month, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday, the first known instance in which President Donald Trump's administration has returned such a tanker.

The United States has been carrying out a months-long effort to seize oil tankers linked to Venezuela - carrying out seven apprehensions since late last year.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the tanker that is being handed to Venezuelan authorities was the Panama-flagged VLCC Sophia. They did not say why the tanker was returned.

The US Coast Guard, which leads interdiction and seizure operations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.