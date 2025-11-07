Odfjell reports Q3 2025 net result of $43m

Tanker and terminal operator Odfjell has reported its results for the third quarter of 2025, describing it as another robust financial performance. The company posted a quarterly net result of $43 million.
The net result, when adjusted for one-off items, was $42 million, in line with the previous quarter.
Time charter earnings for the quarter ended at $173 million, compared to $174 million in the second quarter. The average time charter equivalent (TCE) rate for the fleet was $28,174 per day, down from $30,306 in Q2. EBIT for the quarter was $59 million, also in line with the previous quarter.
The company stated that total volumes were slightly up in an uncertain market affected by geopolitical volatility. Contract of affreightment (COA) volumes increased and accounted for 56 per cent of the total, while spot rates saw a minor decline.
The Odfjell Terminals division contributed $2.6 million to the net result, an increase from $1.9 million in Q2.
"In the third quarter, Odfjell delivered another resilient financial result...This demonstrates the robustness of our business model as we navigate through an uncertain market that continues to be affected by geopolitical volatility. We expect the 4Q25 financial results to be in line with 3Q25," said CEO Harald Fotland.