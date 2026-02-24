Odfjell posts slight quarterly profit drop in Q4 2025

Odfjell recently reported its preliminary full-year and fourth quarter 2025 results, delivering what it said is a resilient financial result that demonstrates a robust business model.
Odfjell's time charter earnings (TCE) ended at US$168 million, compared to US$173 million in Q3 2025. TCE per day for the quarter was US$27,978 versus US$28,174 in Q3 2025.
The company posted an operating profit of US$53 million, compared to US$59 million in Q3 2025.
A net result of US$38 million was reported in Q4 2025, compared to US$43 million in the previous quarter. Net result adjusted for one-off items was at US$38 million compared to US$42 million in Q3 2025.
"The fourth quarter concluded a year dominated by significant uncertainty and more challenging market conditions," said Odfjell CEO Harald Fotland.
"The 2025 result is a testament to the strength of our business model, the breath of our contract portfolio, and the relentless focus on safety and efficiency across the organisation. We expect the Q1 2026 underlying net results to be slightly below [those of] Q4 2025."