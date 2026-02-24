Odfjell posts slight quarterly profit drop in Q4 2025

Odfjell recently reported its preliminary full-year and fourth quarter 2025 results, delivering what it said is a resilient financial result that demonstrates a robust business model.

Odfjell's time charter earnings (TCE) ended at US$168 million, compared to US$173 million in Q3 2025. TCE per day for the quarter was US$27,978 versus US$28,174 in Q3 2025.

The company posted an operating profit of US$53 million, compared to US$59 million in Q3 2025.