Odfjell orders four newbuild stainless steel tankers from Japanese builder

Odfjell Group has reached an agreement to acquire four 40,000 DWT stainless steel tankers to be constructed at Kitanihon Shipbuilding in Japan.

Scheduled for delivery between January 1, 2027 and June 30, 2029, the ships will be purchased from a Japanese shipowner upon completion.

The total value of the transaction is approximately $290 million and involves the purchase of the ships upon their final completion. Following industry standards, payment terms include instalments during construction and the remaining balance due at delivery, the company noted.