NYK acquires multiple segments of ENEOS Ocean's shipping business

The new company will operate 49 vessels including 18 LPG carriers, 19 chemical and product tankers, and 12 dry bulk carriers. It will include 16 companies, including a ship-management company in Singapore.

The transaction is scheduled to be completed on April 1, 2025. It is subject to obtaining clearance under applicable competition laws and other conditions.

The 49 vessels indicate the number of vessels owned as of April 1, 2024, in addition to any increase or decrease currently expected by the completion date of the transaction. These vessels includes those owned by overseas subsidiaries and differs from the number shown on the ENEOS Ocean website.