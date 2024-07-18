NYK acquires multiple segments of ENEOS Ocean's shipping business

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and ENEOS Ocean Corporation, a consolidated subsidiary of ENEOS Holdings that handles the shipping business of the ENEOS Group, have agreed to NYK’s acquisition of 80 per cent of the shares of a new company to be established by ENEOS Ocean Corporation.
The new company will take over ENEOS Ocean's shipping business through an absorption-type company split that will include the company’s LPG carriers, chemical tankers, product tankers, and dry bulk carriers. NYK said this demerger will not include ENEOS Ocean’s crude oil tanker business.
The new company will operate 49 vessels including 18 LPG carriers, 19 chemical and product tankers, and 12 dry bulk carriers. It will include 16 companies, including a ship-management company in Singapore.
The transaction is scheduled to be completed on April 1, 2025. It is subject to obtaining clearance under applicable competition laws and other conditions.
The 49 vessels indicate the number of vessels owned as of April 1, 2024, in addition to any increase or decrease currently expected by the completion date of the transaction. These vessels includes those owned by overseas subsidiaries and differs from the number shown on the ENEOS Ocean website.