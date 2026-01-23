Norway's Champion Tankers welcomes MR newbuild to fleet

Norwegian shipping company Champion Tankers took delivery of a new MR chemical tanker on Thursday, January 22.

Champion Tide was built by Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Ship Industry of China and is the first newbuild MR tanker to join the Champion Tankers fleet. According to Chinese media, the ship was delivered 107 days ahead of schedule.

The newbuild has a length of 183.1 metres, a beam of 32.2 metres, a draught of 11 metres, and 20 cargo tanks. The interior of each tank has been coated with a special paint that boasts greater resistance to corrosion compared to stainless steel, phenolic epoxy resin, and zinc silicate coatings.