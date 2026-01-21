Norway's Bruton secures VLCC financing proposal, letter of intent for charter

Norwegian shipping company Bruton has received a financing proposal covering 90 per cent of the construction cost for its first two dual-fuel LNG very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Mount Vision and Mount Horizon, which are scheduled for delivery in July 2026 and January 2027, respectively.

To date, Bruton has paid 20 per cent of total instalments on each vessel.

Bruton said the proposed financing carries a 15-year tenor and offers an attractive cost structure, which is expected to provide the company with a highly competitive cash break-even level.