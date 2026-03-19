Non-Middle Eastern imports bolster Singapore fuel oil stock levels

Onshore fuel oil inventories in Singapore tanks continued to hold above last month's average levels, with non-Middle Eastern imports firming in the week, data showed. Residual fuel stockpiles were at 24.04 million barrels (about 3.79 million tonnes) in the week to March 18, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday.

Stockpiles maintained higher in March so far versus an average of 23 million barrels a week in February. Fuel oil imports soared above 1.35 million tonnes in the week to March 18, more than doubling week-on-week, per Enterprise Singapore.

Most of the imports originated from Brazil, Indonesia and Russia. Traders in Singapore were looking to secure supply from non-Middle Eastern regions as the Strait of Hormuz stayed shut amid the ongoing conflict.