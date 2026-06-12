No entry: Iranian forces stop uncoordinated tanker at Strait of Hormuz

Iranian media also reported explosion sounds off the coast of Sirik.

A military source told state media that the sounds heard near Sirik were linked to Iranian forces confronting an oil tanker attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. The tanker later complied with the ban on transit after receiving warnings from the IRGC Navy, the source said.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the United States and Iran could sign a peace deal as soon as this weekend that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, but Iran countered that it had not reached a final decision on an agreement.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Ahmed Tolba; Editing by Chris Reese and Lincoln Feast.)