No deal on Hormuz fees: US oil group rejects proposed waterway tolls

The American Petroleum Institute opposes tolls or transit fees for vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the top US oil industry trade group's chief executive Mike Sommers told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that Oman has presented Iran with a plan backed by Persian Gulf states to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which includes Tehran collecting voluntary fees from vessels using the waterway, according to a gulf source and a Western diplomat.

"I think it's unlikely that we would support any kind of new tolling authority, particularly one that's backed up by the threat of more bombing in the Strait of Hormuz," Sommers said.

Iran has maintained a chokehold on the strait since the United States and Israel began bombing the country in February, sending oil prices soaring.