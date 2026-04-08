Nigeria sends first shipment of new crude grade to Netherlands

Nigeria’s state oil company NNPC has exported its first cargo of a new light crude grade, Cawthorne, to the Netherlands, the company said on Wednesday.

NNPC is aiming to boost production and diversify its export streams as Nigeria works to lift output after years of underinvestment, oil theft and operational disruptions.

About 950,000 barrels were shipped from the Cawthorne floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO), located off Bonny in Rivers State, which supports output from oil mining lease 18, NNPC said.